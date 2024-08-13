Borderlands 4 Teased By Gearbox CEO

When a video game adaptation comes out, regardless of whether it’s a TV show or film, animated or live-action, the question about how the developer/publisher of the video that it’s based on will do after the properties release is always interesting to see. When companies like Bethesda, Naughty Dog, and even Sega had big successes, they pushed to keep the momentum going in certain ways and revel in their success. However, with Gearbox Software, they went a different route. After all, the movie based on its universe bombed hard, so they just reaffirmed that Borderlands 4 is coming.

We’re not joking. Over on Twitter, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford made a “unique” post about the movie and then stated that Borderlands 4 is what the team is currently working on:

“So what you’re saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done. I’m super flattered! We’re working extra hard four you on what’s next….”

Did you catch it? Good, then we don’t have to explain the tease. Earlier in the year, Randy noted that they were working on the next franchise title; he just didn’t specifically state what it was. He did say, however, that we might hear more about the game before the end of 2024, which might be for the best, as it will allow us to NOT think about the movie that just came out.

Speaking of which, many were not amused by the tweet he made, as he tried really hard to praise the film, even though most agree it was a bunch of crap that didn’t resemble much of what Gearbox had done over the course of the franchise. The irony is that Randy Pitchford himself said he liked the movie online and was eager for fans to see it…that clearly didn’t work out well.

So, was he lying about how he felt about the movie? Is he working hard to “cope” online so he doesn’t fully reveal what he felt about things? It’s hard to say, but the fact of the matter is that the games are now more important than ever, given the terrible reception the movie got.

Ironically, the games have seen a small spike in sales since the movies’ release…but that’s mainly because people want to experience what the games are like so that they can wash the experience of the movies out of their minds.