Did The Nintendo Switch 2’s Release Window Get Reaffirmed?

Look, we’ve been waiting for truly revealing news about the Nintendo Switch 2 for a long time now. In fact, there were people late in 2023 who were stating that the next Nintendo console was “definitely” coming out in 2024, and now we know that’s not true. Plus, there’s no “Switch Pro” like others stated there would be, so that’s a 0/2 situation right there. The Big N has made it clear that they are releasing it in 2025, but they haven’t given a specific date or window yet. However, a new insight from certain developers making games for the system might have something to say about that.

According to Chris Dring of GameIndustry.biz, he’s heard that developers know not to expect the Switch successor to arrive until at least April 2025, if not later:

“No developer I’ve spoken to expects it to be launching this financial year. In fact, they’ve been told not to expect it in the [current] financial year. A bunch of people I spoke to hope it’s out in April or May time, still early next year, not late. I don’t think any of us wants a late launch for Switch 2 because we all want a new Nintendo console, everyone gets very excited for it, and we don’t want that crunch of Grand Theft Auto 6 and Switch and all that kind of stuff on top of each other.”

It would be wise for Nintendo to release its next system when there isn’t major competition. That’s what they did for the OG Switch when they launched it in early March 2017, and that worked for them immensely. Now, while The Big N did say they wouldn’t release the console in this fiscal year, they did state earlier that they would ANNOUNCE the system in the current fiscal year. Thus, we could be close to an announcement.

Regardless of that announcement, or its release, the Nintendo Switch 2 has high expectations amongst fans and critics. After all, the Switch has one of the most impressive gaming lineups ever, with pretty much every major title that was exclusive to it, even if it was a timed exclusive, getting over 1 million units sold.

To that end, reports are already flying that key 3rd party developers are trying to jump onto the console so that they have their own titles upon it when the system does arrive next year.

Only The Big N knows when that will be.