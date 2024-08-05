Nintendo Switch’s Million-Sellers List Reaches Record Heights

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch, it’s becoming a case of having to come up with new ways to help define its success, especially since it keeps demolishing the records and precedents that came before it. For example, while it may not be the best-selling hardware system ever just yet, it is the best-selling console that Nintendo has ever made. It’s also sold a record amount of software, has helped elevate Nintendo to record profits, has been declared the “richest company in Japan,” and so on and so forth. However, if you just want to focus on the games, there is a new chart you need to look at.

As revealed by insider Stealth, the Nintendo Switch has officially reached a new record status simply because of how many video games within its lineup have reached million-seller status. Specifically, the titles were made exclusively for the console across the 1st and 3rd party lineup. You’ll notice that some of these games did go multiplatform eventually, but they still crossed the million-seller list before that point.

No matter how you look at it, the Switch having 69 million-selling software titles is insane, especially when you consider that this console was NOT supposed to be the big hit that it was. Yet, it not only was able to do this, but it might be even more impressive than you think.

Nintendo’s 1st Party Publishing success on Switch is staggering with 69 current million sellers.



Almost every Nintendo series has broken sales records. pic.twitter.com/opmiO19Nrq — Stealth (@Stealth40k) August 3, 2024

For example, as some fans noticed on the list, there are certain entries that were left off for some reason that we know crossed a million on the console. Perhaps it was just a clerical error, but regardless of the reason, the Switch actually has MORE than 70 titles that have made it past the 1 million mark, and that means that makes the record even more in their favor.

The reason this is so important is because this is what Nintendo does. They have such a vast library of titles that they are able to crank out games in all sorts of genres to appeal to fans both young and old, all the while, innovating just enough to keep things fresh. We know this for a fact because of what’s coming next month with Princess Zelda’s next title, or what The Pokemon Company continues to do with its games, etc.

Speaking of those two titles, the Switch still has several 1stparty titles coming in 2024 and in the early months of 2025. As such, this list will keep growing in its favor.