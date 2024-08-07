Analyst States Big Third Party Developers Are Gearing Up For Nintendo Switch 2 Release

Nintendo’s current console, the Switch, is slowly coming towards the end of its main life. Oh, but what a life it was! When it was first fully unveiled in 2017, people were curious about the gaming platform but weren’t certain how big of a hit it would be. Then, after it shocked people with how fun it was to play things portably, people started to want to jump in more and more. After that, 1st and 3rd party games galore started to rain down from the gaming heavens, and that’s what the Nintendo Switch 2 has to try and follow up.

The good news is that it seems a couple of key third-party players are doing their best not to miss the boat this time. If you forgot, due to the effects of the Wii U era, several third-party companies decided not to have a significant title on the original Switch and decided to “bide their time” to see what the console would do, which backfired heavily on them.

According to analyst Paul Gale, that’s not going to happen this time:

A few major third party developers whom at E3 2017 weren’t anticipating Nintendo Switch taking off the way it did and didn’t have a Triple A title at launch/the show itself, are working on big launch window releases for Nintendo’s next system.



— Paul Gale (@PaulGaleNetwork) August 6, 2024

While some might say, “But that’s obvious that they’re going to get big 3rd party support!” it’s honestly not that obvious. The gaming industry is shifting in many ways, and each company has to decide how to best adjust itself to what’s happening and what’s coming next. That could play into who helps support the Nintendo Switch 2 and who doesn’t.

One company that is likely to throw its hat into the ring early on is Capcom. They were one of the companies who didn’t have a significant entry on the Switch for a while, and then, when they did throw one of its big franchises at the console, it was a smash hit so big that they ported it to every other system possible!

Square Enix is definitely going to have some titles on the Switch 2, as it arguably had a great tenure on the Switch, including birthing several new franchises.

Bethesda is one we can rule out for the new system, as Microsoft now owns them. It’s a blow, but not too big of one if you really think about it.

Atlus has long been rumored to have some stuff in the works for the new Nintendo platform, so we’ll likely hear about what they got soon.

The point is that the Switch 2 has many potential suitors on the 3rd party stage to help make its launch window full of games to buy.