Monster Hunter Wilds Gets Overview Trailer

Many are excited about the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds simply because they know Capcom has knocked it out of the park with the latest entries in the series. The franchise has quickly become one of Capcom’s best, and the newest entry aims to be the biggest of the bunch. However, just like with any new game, there is the possibility that there are new players coming aboard for the first time. As such, Capcom has dropped a set of overview trailers to help people understand what the game is about and how they can best handle the world they’re about to be thrown into.

For example, they dropped a special “Basic Mechanics” trailer that you can watch below. In it, they highlight things like how your weapon is either in a drawn state or a sheathed state, depending on what you’re doing with your character at the moment. When your character has their weapon sheathed, they can move faster, and it’s only then that they can use items to heal themselves.

You don’t have to worry about just moving around on your own, though, you will have mounts that you can use to get around the game, including a Seikret. These are not only fast creatures, but they’ll be able to lead you to the monsters that you’re after in your current quest, making them that much more valuable.

Another video they dropped for you to watch is about “Focus Mode.” In this mode, you’ll have better guidance on where you want to attack your opponent, or guard against their attacks. Doing this is important, because if you are able to hit a body part more than once, you can start to cause a wound that will grow and further hinder the beast. When that happens, Focus Mode will point out those wounds so you can harp on them further.

Then, once you open up those wounds, you can unleash Focus Strikes, which do extra damage to those special wounded areas.

Finally, a video about the Great Sword was dropped. This will be your weapon in the game to start, and it’s one that you can use to suit your various needs. For example, it’s big and bulky, which makes it slow, but it also does good damage and can block enemy attacks. Use it wisely, and you’ll be slaying monsters with ease.

One can likely expect more videos about Monster Hunter Wilds before it arrives next year.