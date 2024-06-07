Monster Hunter: Wilds Trailer Highlights New Combat Gameplay

During the previous PlayStation State of Play event, we were given a look at the next Monster Hunter video game. The franchise’s next installment will be Monster Hunter Wilds, and it has quickly been the subject among fans online again since its appearance at the State of Play. Fortunately, Capcom was able to showcase the game a little more during the Summer Game Fest event today.

At its core, the Monster Hunter Wilds gameplay should be familiar to players. The series is known to toss players into a role where they constantly seek out massive monsters, fight them, and ultimately use their resources to craft better armor or weapons. We know that in Monster Hunter Wilds, we will be tossed into a brand new area called the Forbidden Lands. So we’re sure that this will open up some new, unusual monsters to deal with.

Today, as mentioned, we got another look at the next installment of the Monster Hunter franchise. But beyond that we also learned that even more footage of Monster Hunter: Wilds will be unveiled during Gamescom. So fans won’t have to wait very long before more footage is revealed. With that said, the footage showcased during Summer Game Fest offered a look at not only the various, monsters and environments, but also some combat.

We’re still waiting on a specific release date, but we do know the game will be landing at some point in 2025. So, while we will get more footage in a couple of months, we’ll likely be waiting a good while before we’ll actually get our hands on the game. If you missed the event, you can view the game trailer for Monster Hunter: Wilds in the video embedded below.