Sega Teases Unannounced Title For Gamescom

Gamescom is getting ready to drop later this month, and multiple companies are gearing up for quite a showcase at the German-held event. We already know that Microsoft will not only have 60 games to show off for the Xbox Series X/S, but they’ll livestream many parts of the event so that those who can’t be there live can enjoy the ride. However, there are others at the show who plan to have a good time, with one of them being Sega. They’ve confirmed that there will be three titles will be available to play at the show, with one of them being a world premiere game!

This comes via a statement from the company’s PR department that sites like Nintendo Life got a hold of. In it, they talked about how they would bring the newest title from Atlus to the show alongside the remastered title featuring Sonic and Shadow. Then, they dropped this line:

“Completing the line-up of playable titles on the SEGA stand is an as yet unannounced project. Stay tuned to our social channels over the coming weeks for more information.”

This “unannounced project” is intriguing, to say the least. Sega has shown that they’re trying to do more with its lineup given past successes, mainly the ones featuring Sonic, and it’s good that they’re going to unveil one of those here. We also know via The Game Awards last year that the company is looking to bring back and remake some of the most classic games and series that they ever had. Whether one of those games is the one that will be revealed at the show isn’t clear, but it is a possibility.

Or, they could go the simpler route and show off a title that they feel will “fit” with the show they’re at. For example, while Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehog will be at the show with their titles, it’s possible they could show off the first piece of footage for a brand-new game featuring the two. That would be smart because of the upcoming release of the third live-action franchise movie this December.

Another thing to consider here is that Gamescom isn’t where major gaming announcements typically drop. That means Sega is making a big move here, as they’ll drop the reveal, whatever it is, and they’re guaranteed to get a bunch of coverage for it because of how it’s the “only new game” on the show floor.