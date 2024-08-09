The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Dev Discusses Xbox Game Pass

In a new chat with GameSpot, Wes Keltner, the CEO, designer, and director at Gun Media, is comforting fans upset about the upcoming departure of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre from Xbox Game Pass. The survival horror game debuted on the service upon release last year.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been one year since The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was released,” Keltner said. “In a lot of ways we owe Game Pass and the team at Xbox for the awareness and success of the title so far. Now that our time with Game Pass is coming to an end, it’s time to focus on the future of Texas, and it looks very bright!”

An update to the game in May added a new outfit for Connie and addressed some irritating bugs, including one impacting skill points.

“Game Pass is a great program, especially for small teams like ours that are trying to push relatively new genres forward. It removes so many barriers to entry for players, and enables them to sample a variety of games and genres they may otherwise never touch,” Keltner continued.

“We’ve enjoyed our time within the Game Pass ecosystem and who knows, maybe we’ll enter back into it again in the future. Being one of the most popular games in Game Pass this last year and winning the Xbox Excellence Award is usually a good sign that a game will not only return to that program, but also has a strong future full of new content and experiences. Bloody, gory, fun experiences. See you in Texas.”

Although the 2023 asymmetrical survival horror game was met with initial criticism for its technical issues and matchmaking, it has continued to improve over time. It’s unclear who the game’s next Killer will be, though more information is expected to be revealed over the next few weeks.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game was made available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.