The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Gets Quality of Life Update

Connie's getting a new outfit, but you'll have to pay for it.

A new update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is rolling out today, addressing some bugs and adding some quality-of-life adjustments. While no new free content is being added, a few paid options are now available, including a new outfit pack for Connie.

See the complete patch notes below:

Tuned: Nancy’s House – Nighttime Weather

We have increased the sound of thunder by 25%

Lightning strobing will flash 3 times per second at max to aid those who are photosensitive

Fixed: Infinite Skill Points

We have fixed an issue where respeccing allowed players to gain an infinite amount of skill points

Now when respeccing, players will receive the appropriate amount of skill points

Fixed: Blood on Nancy’s Prim ‘N Proper Outfit

We have fixed the issue where blood was not showing up on Nancy’s Prim ‘N Proper Outfit when Nancy executes a Victim

Fixed: Johnny Voice Lines Text

There was an error with Johnny’s voice lines to Nancy that showed his dialogue as “missing string table entry”

The proper text now appears when the voice lines trigger

Additionally, the Connie Outfit Pack II will be available for $4.99. The terrifying Execution Pack III will sell for $6.99 and will include the game’s “most brutal executions to date.”

Although the 2023 asymmetrical survival horror game was met with initial criticism for its technical issues and matchmaking, it has continued to improve over time. It’s unclear who the game’s next Killer will be, though more information is expected to be revealed over the next few weeks.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game was made available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.