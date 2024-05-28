The Developers Of Borderlands Is Seeking A FPS Level Designer

The developer of Borderlands, Gearbox Software have currently been seeking a senior FPS level designer according to a job listing which was shared about by GameRant. The listing states they are looking for someone with open-world co-op game experience, and that they are looking for a speciific role to be filled in their location in Frisco, Texas.

Seeing a job listing like this, definity means that the developers are working on some new games and that is what makes all of this extremely exciting. The listing suggests that this new person the company is looking to hire would probably be working on a Borderlands 4, considering that are wanting someone who can do open-world, co-op, and many more elements that we’ve seen across the whole Borderlands franchise.

Borderlands 4 has not been given a release date as of yet, but it is currently being worked on by Gearbox Enterinment, and it will be a project that will be releasing with the ownership, Take-Two. With all that being said, it will probably be a while longer before this game is ready to see the light of day, especially with Gearbox Software possibly just now hiring someone new onto the project.

For now, there isn’t anything more to report on the topic, but hopefully this means we will see more new information coming soon regarding Borderlands 4 and other games by Gearbox Software. The Borderlands franchise is currently available on Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 5, and some on Nintendo Switch.