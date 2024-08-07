Life is Strange: Double Exposure Details Setting in New Trailer

A new trailer for Life is Strange: Double Exposure is showing off Caledon University in a new trailer for the upcoming Square Enix title. Former protagonist Max Caulfield is a student at the college, and the new video details the location and the sorts of activities the characters will engage in.

Check out the ‘Welcome to Caledon University’ trailer for Life is Strange: Double Exposure below:

During the Xbox Games Showcase in June, players got their first look at Life is Strange: Double Exposure. While many are excited about a new game in the series, there has been some controversy regarding the game’s high price tag.

While the standard edition of the game will retail for $50, the Ultimate Edition will set players back a whopping $80 and allow them to play the first two chapters two weeks early on October 15. This has the internet frustrated, as the likelihood of spoilers being posted ahead of the game’s standard release seems quite high.

“Several years after we guided her through Arcadia Bay, Double Exposure sees Max return later in her life, now an artist-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University,” the game’s description reads.

“Unfortunately, calamity is never far away. Max’s friend Safi is killed, and we’ll be plunged into a full-on murder mystery, with a supernatural twist. Max’s original power to rewind time has morphed into the ability to entirely Shift timelines, and we’ll be exploring two parallel realities – one where Safi is safe and well, and the other in the wake of her death – in order to discover the identity of her killer.”

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 29. It will also be released for the Nintendo Switch in the future, though no date has been confirmed.