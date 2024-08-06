Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Drops Cinematic Trailer For Zombie Campaign

Many are expecting Call of Duty Black Ops 6 to be one of, if not the best-selling game of the year, and early signs point to this title being a big improvement over past main entries for multiple reasons. However, just like with every entry that contains it, the “zombies” side modes are what many are itching to know more about. Sure enough, Activision Blizzard dropped a cinematic trailer for the campaign mode, and it highlights a fun twist on the zombie formula. Instead of it being a random group of people coming together to fight off the undead, they’re a coordinated military group, and one you know well if you’ve played past games. Well, they used to be a legendary team until they were thrown in prison.

As we see in the trailer below, the CIA Requiem team finds themselves locked up in a place called Terminus. Everything is going well enough for the prisoners until they’re suddenly set free and find themselves looking at their old commander, who offers them freedom so that they can get the man who put them all in there. The only wrinkle is that there’s another prisoner in the prison that they need to get first, the brother of the woman who released them.

The team gets its orders and marches off before the trailer ends, and Activision helped “make things easier” for people to understand what’s going on by dropping a blog post. It sums up the events of previous games via the “Dark Aether” timeline and then helps explain the situation as it stands now:

“Taking place over half a decade later, Black Ops 6 Zombies continues the Dark Aether storyline, exploring the fortunes of key characters while also delving further into Richtofen’s motivations and goals. During the intervening years, former Requiem staff—Grigori Weaver, Mackenzie “Mac” Carver, Elizabeth Grey, Oskar Strauss, and Stoney Maddox (better known by his callsign, Raptor One)—have been incarcerated at an outpost known as Terminus, a mysterious garrison located in the Philippine Sea.”

The blog post goes even further than that, though. It breaks down the current “well-being” of the various members of the Requiem team, including how some of them have changed heavily after the events of the past.

It’s interesting to see such a focused character story headlining the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 zombie campaign, but perhaps that will make it even more appealing to players, especially since this is the next chapter in the story.