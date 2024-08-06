Dead By Daylight Officially Announces Characters For Castlevania Crossover

One of the reasons that Dead By Daylight has had the longevity that it has is because the title mimics what other multiplayer titles have done by continually giving gamers meaningful content to lure them back into playing it. In this case, they’re not just giving players new people or killers to be; they’re giving them legendary characters and killers! They’ve done movie, TV, and even video game crossovers to help bolster their ranks of characters. Heck, they even brought in Nic Cage last year, and it was awesome! However, those who wanted to know what the previously announced Castlevania crossover would bring need not wait any longer!

Today, Behavior Interactive noted what would come with it, and the content is available now via the public test server. As Polygon notes, the rest of the players will get it on August 27th.

As one would’ve easily guessed, the big “attraction” to the game’s next crossover is that Dracula himself will be the new killer for people to play as or run from. Oh, and his castle will be joining him in this escapade! You’ll only see it in the distance and only on certain maps, but it’s the thought that counts, okay?

Anyway, Dracula will have numerous abilities at his beck and call, which is befitting a lord of darkness like himself. For example, he can burn you alive with flames and can shapeshift into two different forms. When he’s a bat, he’ll be able to move around the map stealthily and be able to move much more quickly. Or, if he wants to find you a different way, he can become a wolf and use your scent to track you. Either way, this vampire lord has options to kill you before you escape.

Oh, but fear not! If you wish to be on the survivor side, you have an ally against this blight of the world. Specifically, Trevor Belmont will be playable! Yes, one of the legendary Belmont Clan will be there for you to rally your fellow survivors both figuratively and literally. You see, one of his abilities is being able to find allies and get them to work as a team. That’s a key component in Dead By Daylight, as the survivors often need to come together to survive.

No matter which side you play on, this will be yet another fun addition to the game and further add to the number of franchises that have crossed over with it as of late.