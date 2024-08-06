Dead by Daylight Announces Five Nights at Freddy’s Collab

Rumors regarding a potential Dead by Daylight crossover with Five Nights at Freddy’s have been proven true. The terrifying mascots from the animatronic horror franchise will appear in the Behaviour Interactive title in Summer 2025.

While it’s unclear what this collaboration will introduce to the title, we can likely expect a Freddy Fazbear killer or some themed cosmetics for fans to snag. Scrolling through the comments on X, many players are hoping for a Springtrap killer instead.

Yesterday, Dead by Daylight also announced the Public Test Build release date and start time for the upcoming Castlevania crossover. Players can dive in today, August 6, to take on Dracula as the killer, though other details remain hazy. A Belmont is almost assured, but Alucard may also make an appearance.

In May, Norman Reedus just began following Dead by Daylight on Instagram. While this seemed innocuous to some, many pointed out that when actors follow a game’s official social media account, it usually points to a collaboration being in the works. A crossover with The Walking Dead doesn’t seem beyond the realm of possibility considering the game’s overall loop. This has yet to be confirmed in any capacity, but we’re hoping to flee from zombies sometime in the near future.

Dead by Daylight has attracted over 60 million players since it was first released for the PC in 2016. The game is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.