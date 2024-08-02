Dead by Daylight August Update Patch Notes Revealed

The 8.2.0 patch will be released on the Public Test Build next week.

The August update for Dead by Daylight brings minor changes to survivor perks and killer abilities, with a focus on boosting balance and giving players the chance to conjure up new strategies. According to the latest Developer Update, the patch will hit the Public Test build next week.

Check out the patch notes for the August update below:

Killers

The Dredge

Increased movement speed while charging Reign of Darkness to 3.8m/s (was 3.68m/s).

Increased teleport speed outside of Nightfall to 19m/s (was 12m/s).

Reduced teleport cooldown outside of Nightfall to 10 seconds (was 12 seconds).

Decreased time to break out of a locked locker to 2.25 seconds (was 3 seconds).

Increased charge rate of the Nightfall meter to 1 charge per second per injured Survivor (was 0.75).

Reduced volume of The Dredge’s sound effects to make it harder to detect.

Adjusted several Add-Ons.

The Doctor

Reduced Static Blast’s cooldown to 30 seconds if no Survivors are in range.

Reduced Static Blast’s cooldown to 45 seconds if a Survivor is in range.

Increased movement speed while charging Static Blast to 2.99m/s (was 1.16m/s).

Adjusted Static Blast cooldown Add-Ons accordingly.

The Nemesis

Requirement for reaching Mutation Rate 2 has been reduced to 5 Contamination Points (was 6).

Increased Hindered penalty duration when infecting a Survivor to 2 seconds (was 0.25 seconds).

Adjusted Licker Tongue and Marvin’s Blood Add-Ons.

Perks

Blast Mine

Reduced activation requirement to 40% generator repairs (was 50%).

Wiretap

Reduced activation requirement to 40% generator repairs (was 50%).

Chemical Trap

Reduced activation requirement to 20% generator repairs (was 50%).

Reduced trap duration to 40/50/60 seconds (was 100/110/120 seconds).

Mirrored Illusion

Reduced activation requirement to 20% generator repairs (was 50%).

Reduced duration to 40/50/60 seconds (was 100/110/120 seconds).

Dance With Me

Reduced cooldown to 30/25/20 seconds (was 60/50/40 seconds).

Deception

Reduced cooldown to 30/25/20 seconds (was 60/50/40 seconds).

Diversion

Reduced activation requirement to 30/25/20 seconds (was 40/35/30 seconds).

Flashbang

Reduced activation requirement to 50/45/40% generator repairs (was 70/60/50%).

Content

Prestige

Prestige levels are no longer shown in the pre-game lobby.

Hook Stages

Increased duration of hook phases to 70 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Scratch Marks

Improved Scratch Mark visibility.

Midwich Elementary School

Removed breakable walls in the bathrooms.

Altered layout of hallways to reduced long range visibility.

Added objects near exit gates to reduce visibility.

Dead by Daylight has attracted over 60 million players since it was first released for the PC in 2016. The game is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.