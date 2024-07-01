Dragon Age: The Veilguard Won’t Have Terrible Character Creator System This Time

There’s a lot going on with Dragon Age: The Veilguard that needs to be studied. Not the least of which is how the game seemingly went from a true follow-up to the last title to becoming an action RPG-style game that has many people on edge regarding how good or bad it’s likely to be. We won’t know for sure until Bioware drops the game. However, there is one thing that the team promises will be better from the get-go: the character creator system. That might seem like an odd thing to promise, but when you recall what happened with the series’ last character creator system…it makes sense.

For those not in the know, Dragon Age: Inquisition was an incredible RPG that won numerous awards for its in-depth systems and story. However, right off the bat, players were frustrated with the game because of the character creation system. Simply put, the lighting in the mode was terrible. Yes, really. The lighting was so bad that when it came time to make your character, and you could go deep in that customization, once you were done and put it in the game, the character would look different tone-wise in cutscenes.

Obviously, if you spent a lot of time trying to make a character look “just right” in the lighting you had, and then it turned out some other way because the lighting “was off,” that was a waste of time. So, in an interview with Game Informer, Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s creative director noted that this issue won’t be in the new game.

According to the person who did the interview, the character creator system is the best yet and will let players design their characters in a way that they never could before. The creative director recalled that there were plenty of stories from players who had made their “perfect characters” within the past game system, only to see them changed because of the game’s natural lighting and then starting all over again because they didn’t like the “new look.” Thus, they worked hard to ensure that didn’t happen again here.

You might think that some people are “sweating the small details,” but it’s much more than that. This is a case of people wanting to play a potentially long game with the character they made and not wanting it changed because of something beyond their control.

If other elements of the new game are as detailed and focused as this one, the title might just surprise gamers.