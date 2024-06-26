Dragon Age: The Veilguard Details ‘Relationship Levels’

Recently, Game Informer had the chance to play more of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, leading to even more exciting details making their way onto the internet. In a departure from past games in the series, companions in the game will unlock new skills and abilities by deepening their relationship with the player character.

While these ‘Relationship Levels’ sound important, it’s unclear whether they are the only way companions can boost their skills. In the previous entry, Dragon Age: Inquisition, companions earned skill points each time they leveled up. The Veilguard seems to be taking an almost Persona-esque approach to in-game camaraderie having a real impact on the battlefield.

Earlier this month, Bioware announced the official timeline for the series. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will take place ten years after Dragon Age: Inquisition and 22 years after the Battle of Ostagar, or the start of Dragon Age: Origins.

David Gaider, the creator of the franchise, has gone on record to praise the upcoming entry.

“We see some story, and tone-wise it feels a lot darker and more Dragon Age. Like I said, trailers often need to be taken with a grain of salt, and my impression is that many fans are relieved. Which is great. The environments look amazing, full stop. To see the sprawl of Minrathous – wow. I wish we could have done this for Kirkwall or even Val Royeaux. Utterly gorgeous, sells the breadth and tone, such great work.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S this fall.