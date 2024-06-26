The First Descendant Dev Dives Into Character Abilities In Blog Post

While Sony may not have many big-name titles coming out soon from its 1st party lineup, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have anything to showcase. For example, on July 2nd, they’ll be dropping The First Descendant, which is a third-person co-op shooter that has a deep storyline featuring mysterious “Descendants” that players can choose from. As you might have guessed, each Descendant has special abilities and skills. Hence, you’ll want to pick the ones that are best for you and how you like to play these kinds of games. On the PlayStation Blog, the team at Nexon Games decided to break down three characters to give players an idea of what to expect from them.

For example, there’s the game’s “mascot” in Bunny, who has quite the look:

“Our most popular Descendant, Bunny, is known as an iconic mascot with a helmet resembling rabbit ears. Bunny wears a unique suit that can charge and discharge electrical energy, allowing her to run at incredible speeds. This suit not only enhances Bunny’s agility but also enables her to release stored electrical energy around her or concentrate it into a powerful focused beam, making her a formidable force on the battlefield.”

Then, there’s Valby, who’s all about using water to her advantage:

“She has a special ability to transform into water and create puddles at will, anytime and anywhere. While on water, Valby can use skills with reduced MP, allowing for more efficient use of abilities. This ability enables Valby to create puddles among enemies for quick movement or to liquefy and pass through obstacles, providing advantages in both offense and defense.”

Or, if you’re looking for something with a bit more firepower that can also help your team from foes, take on Ajax:

“Ajax provides a unique strategic element to the team. He possesses the incredible ability to distort physical space and summon protective shields for allies. These shields effectively block enemy attacks while allowing allied attacks to pass through unhindered, protecting allies and providing a tactical advantage. He ensures the safety of teammates on the battlefield while enabling them to launch attacks without interference.”

The team also highlighted the beauty of The First Descendant on PS5, which they show with not only trailers dedicated to the characters above, but also little in-game scenes that showcase the detail the PS5 provides. A certain walk cycle with Bunny might make you think you’re looking at another game. You’ll understand when you see it.