Fortnite’s New Reload Mode Seen Millions This Weekend

Fortnite Reload was a new mode added to the famous free-to-play battle royale that players didn’t expect to come. Not only that, but the Summer Update that it was introduced in also came a lot sooner than expected happening over the weekend, which just might have also been the best thing for it overall as well considering it has millions of players on the game over the weekend.

This new mode was launched by Fortnite during the Summer Update which officially happened on Saturday, with the mode officially firing off on Sunday for many to play. The mode involves both a regular and also Zero Build modes, but this mode is a lot smaller than the now normal Fortnite maps everyone is used to.

The game involves 10 squads, totally up to 40 players all together, and players will be able to respawn as long as there is one other teammate still alive. This mode takes places back to the classic days of Fortnite, where players are able to revisit locations and older weapons and loot from the early days of Fortnite, so many players definitely wanted to get their hands on playing it.

The new free mode seen many players over the weekend, including players squadding up, voice chatting, and streaming the new game. Players have definitely been enjoying this new mode that is inspired by the older version of Fortnite.

Fortnite is free-to-play on all platforms including Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.