Fortnite Is Bringing Pirates Of The Caribbean

Fortnite is known for having many collaborations with popular franchises such as Marvel, or other video games that are smaller such as Lethal Company. Now, we are slowly seeing Disney become a part of the lineup as well after a collaboration with both companies was shared about months ago. Our first introduction happens to be Pirates of the Caribbean.

With many collaborations still on the way, Pirates of the Caribbean will be the next big one that players will want to look out for as it will officially be joining the Fortnite line up on July 19th. This event will be a whole another pass that players will be able to purchase with their V-bucks, a lot like the Star Wars Lego Fortnite pass that many remember that began on Star Wars day.

FORTNITE x PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sXyUgLQ4ky — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2024

It is also being said by the HYPEX leaker that the Pirates of the Caribbean shop will be opening on July 18. Players will be able to get many different skins as well as emotes, including ones like the famous running and “jar of dirt” emotes which are iconic moments from the movies that players will remember and want to have inside their Fortnite game.

The pass will be available for 1000 V-bucks, and then players will be able to redeem two different rows fo rewards relating to the collaboration with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean. Fortnite is free-to-play on all platforms including Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.