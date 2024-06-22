Fortnite Is Increasing Their Prices Of V-Bucks

With everything going up in price nowadays online, it was only a matter of time before the same would happen with Fortnite and their in-game currency known as V-Bucks. The price adjustments will be making these V-Bucks a lot more expensive in select countries, which is sad but many of us already knew it would be coming with the price of everything going up already anyways. At least, it is rumored.

Gamers have been posting on a Reddit feed that they have noticed the pricing of V-Bucks to be becoming more expensive when looking at the code cards which can be purchased in most stores nowadays. These prices are increasing by a few dollars and it is notable that gamers are trying to find the last of the cheaper cards for sure.

It is no lie that people already spend a ton in V-Bucks as is because the in-game store is constantly adding brand new skins and cosmetics every night, with many leaving the store the next night or a few days later which adds to the hype of buying skins and items you like as they are available.

Some other players have also noticed that if you are a Xbox player, the price of V-bucks is a lot pricer than the price that is displayed when on the Nintendo Switch, which makes many players wonder exactly what is going on.

Fortnite is free-to-play on all platforms and is available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.