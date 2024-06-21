Fortnite Summer Update Might Drop Tomorrow Instead Of Today

Fortnite is currently set to receive another update this month before not getting another one until the end of July which is when things will start gearing up for a brand new season. However, this upcoming update is the brand new summer update which comes every year. But it seems that this update just might be coming sooner than we had first expected.

In recent tweet from HYPEX, which is known to be a Fortnite leaker, they expressed how the Summer Update has been rescheduled to drop tomorrow – this Saturday – instead of Tuesday. But that this doesn’t count for the Summer Event overall. They said this news comes from the roadmap that was shared and that this is the date in which it says on it.

Fortnite's Summer Update (NOT Summer Event) has been rescheduled to drop tomorrow instead of Tuesday ‼️



This could be a mistake but this is what their roadmap says rn.. Spotted by @SpushFNBR / @fn_greenfox pic.twitter.com/01IL9bPc5N — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 21, 2024

As of right now, nothing is official on when the update will drop but we will have to stay tuned to see if it will actually end up dropping tomorrow like the leaker suggests it might. After this update through, we won’t be receiving another update for a little bit of time. Many have already completed the battle pass and are working on the bonus battle pass but we still have many days left on the season before a new one begins.

We will see what comes of this weekend to see if we actually get the Summer update tomorrow instead of this Tuesday. Fortnite is free-to-play on all platforms including Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.