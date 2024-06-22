Fortnite Is Bringing Back Tilted Towers, New Update

Fortnite has been having some pretty good updates as of late and they just keep getting better and better, espically with bringing back some OG content that players from the early days of Fortnite will remember. Now, players better get ready to gear up for yet another exciting mode coming back to the game.

Tilted Towers is returning to the game in the brand new summer update, but that isn’t all, there will be a lot more coming in this update that is actually releasing a lot sooner than expected. On top of this, there are many other things that players can look forward to in this new update, including many new summer cosmetics and skins that are perfect for the season, as well as brand new shop tabs and items to get in Fortnite.

But that’s not all, players will also be able to enjoy getting the Magneto skin as it will officially be released for players to unlock plus the new mythic item as well. There are more items players will be able to get in the battle royale in this update as well, including the heavy sniper and minigun as well.

On top of all this goodness, there is a rumord Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration which will unlock many new items for players to collect as well. July will also be bringing a brand new July Crew Pack as well for those who are signed up for the Fortnite Crew membership. There is more in store for this new update as well.

Downtime for the new update will go from Saturday at 1 am EST until about 5 AM EST and then players will be able to get back on Fortnite to check out the new update.