CD Projekt Red Congratulates Elden Ring on DLC Review Score

The new expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is topping the charts, becoming the highest-rated DLC of all time with a Metacritic score of 95. This means that The Witcher 3‘s Blood and Wine expansion has been dethroned after eight long years, but CD Projekt Red seems to be taking the news rather well, applauding FromSoftware in a new X post.

For the last 8 years, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine had the honor of being the best reviewed expansion for a role-playing game – but @ELDENRING gets to wear that crown now. Congratulations to the entire team at @fromsoftware_pr on their stellar work! pic.twitter.com/aop9B1ZG3J — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 21, 2024

“For the last 8 years, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine had the honor of being the best-reviewed expansion for a role-playing game — but @ELDENRING gets to wear that crown now,” the post reads. “Congratulations to the entire team at @fromsoftware_pr on their stellar work!”

The artwork in the post shows Geralt with a sword and trident in hand standing over the corpse of a terrifying Elden Ring boss. The follow-up tweet also shares 16 screenshots from CD Projekt Red devs preparing to take on Mohg, the Elden Ring boss players must defeat to access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Earlier this week, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of Elden Ring, gave his thoughts on being recognized in public following the title’s massive global success.

“In terms of how my own worldview and world has changed, I think it’s fair to say I get recognized when out and about quite a bit more than before,” Miyazaki said. “Particularly from people from overseas. They’ll just come up to me and say hello. It gives me this feeling I didn’t have before, of people enjoying and playing these games. And also it keeps me on my best behavior as well, when I know people know who I am.”

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion for Elden Ring releases today, June 21, 2024.