New GTA Online Update Brings Bounties, Weekly Update

GTA Online is know for receiving a brand new update every Thursday of each week, bringing new items, content, vehicles, and more or sometimes just refreshing many things that need it. In these updates, they will also let players know what missions are giving the most bonus XP or other rewards during that week’s period. However, it seems GTA fans will be getting more than they thought already with this next upcoming update.

The game has already received its new update for this week, but there are plans that another new one will be taking place on June 25, which will add Bottom Dollar Bounties, as well as bringing GTA V’s Maude Eccles according to GameSpot. Players can also see the patch notes for today’s update below and also on the Rockstar official website.

2X GTA$ on Salvage Yard Daily Income

Comb the Los Santos streets for misplaced vehicles and re-home them in your Salvage Yard through Tow Truck Services to increase your shop’s reputation and earn 2X GTA$ in passive income.



Tow Truck Services are available by purchasing a Tow Truck Upgrade for your Salvage Yard via the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Salvage Yards and all their other upgrades and modifications are discounted at 30% off this week.

Claim the Grotti Itali GTO in The Gangbanger Robbery

King Tiny’s in big trouble with the LSPD. Bust him out and steal the elusive Grotti Itali GTO (Sports) decked out with limited-edition Los Santos Panic vanity plates to complete The Gangbanger Robbery and you’ll have the option to claim this custom vehicle as your own.



Launch your operation by buying your own Salvage Yard from Maze Bank Foreclosures, kitting it out to your specifications, and using the computer and Planning Wall to select a target.



Additional Salvage Yard Robbery Targets: Übermacht Sentinel Classic (Sports) | Pegassi Toros (SUV)

Vehicle Discounts

Take 40% off the Declasse Vigero ZX (Muscle), Declasse Weaponized Tampa (Muscle), or Annis 300R (Sports) — just a few of the vehicles available on discount this week.



There’s also 30% off Salvage Yard Properties and their Upgrades and Modifications for those looking to either seize this week’s opportunity to claim the Grotti Itali GTO in The Gangbanger Robbery, or optimize their Salvage Yard operation.

2X GTA$ and RP on Wildlife Photography

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, roam the wilderness in search of wildlife to track, find, and photograph in Wildlife Photography for 2X GTA$ and RP through June 24.



Visit the LS Tourist Board in Blaine County or send them an email by rolling over the blip on your Pause Map to find out which creatures to be on the lookout for.

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom to check out Simeon’s latest collection of vehicular eye-candy:

Progen Tyrus (Super)

(Super) Enus Super Diamond (Sedan)

(Sedan) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Topless (Sports)

(Sports) Western Rat Bike (Motorcycle)

(Motorcycle) Canis Bodhi (Off-Road)