Helldivers 2 Is Receiving Set Another Set Of Fixes In These Patch Notes

Helldivers 2 has released a big update to balance the game out as well as highlighting a fix for Spear support as well. The game has been receiving many updates to make sure the game is the best it can be, but also just fix little things as the co-op shooter becomes more and more popular. Having just released earlier this year, it is normal for games to have to release quite a few patch notes in order to fix up things that might be glitched with the game. Below are the patch notes for the latest update for Hellldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.402 patch notes:

Overview

For this patch, we have made improvements and changes to the following areas:

Quality of life improvements

Crash fixes

General bug fixes

Fixes

Crashes

Fixed various crashes that would sometimes occur when changing settings.

Fixed potential crash or corrupted font texture when changing the language

Fixed a crash that might occur after exiting a mission.

Fixed a crash that occurs when opening the social menu with more than 100 friends. As a result we have also limited the friends list visibility to 100. You will remain friends with anyone over 100, but you may not be able to see them if they are offline.

Fixed crash when opening social menu and having many blocked players and/or friend requests.

Fixed a crash when minimizing after changing fullscreen mode.

Fixed rare crash which could occur when picking up equipment.

Fix a crash when a client interacts with a terminal in a waiting state after host migration.

Fix a crash related to minefields.

Misc Fixes

Fix issues with dodge and prone.

Fix not being able to stand up when wielding the ballistic shield.

Fixed the Recoilless reload speed.

Fixed issue where users couldn’t write a description on console when reporting a player.

Fixes vehicle preview not despawning in Warbonds when quickly scrolling through the catalog.

Fix Spear not targeting several entities (spawners, compound objects, etc).

Sentries have a higher destruction value so most explosions do not instantly destroy them regardless of the damage amount.

Fixed bug where operation progress would be lost when kicked due to inactivity,

The “Remove Friend” and “Block Player” buttons are now hold-to-confirm instead of a single click.

Fix bug where dying would try to enter ADS.

Fix a soft lock if you receive an interact emote while holding a grenade.

Fix projectile to crosshair inaccuracies in ADS when the player is in different stances

Fixed broken player model in career tab when on someone else’s ship.

Adjudicator: fixed incorrect recoil values.

Fixed armory terminals losing their functionality if the last client player who interacted with them leaves the host’s ship.

Fix missing localization for flying patrols operation modifiers.

Fix issue where throwing knives could be left floating in the air.

Support for non-latin fonts in the game’s install folder path.

Vehicle skins are now applied to all vehicle variations when equipping directly from Warbonds.

Fixes flag objectives not properly tracking Helldiver’s position while on a Combat Walker.

PH-202 Twigsnapper helmet: fixed missing description.

Fixed the issue where the shuttle would clip through Bile Titans and terrain during landing sequences.

Improved performance on PS5 when CPU bound

Fixes FX remaining when destroying Spore Spewer

Ensure stim vfx remains on screen for the entire duration of the stim effect when med-kit bonus is present.

Fix for emote receiver players being able to use their weapons during emote animation

Hellbombs now get called down facing the player, rather than away from the player.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Sending friend requests via friend code in game currently does not work.

Players may be unable to be joined or invited to the game.

Players added to the ‘Recent Players’ list will appear in the middle of the list.

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts.

Available Operations are generated again after reconnecting after getting AFK kicked.

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions.

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire.

Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights.

Plasma Punisher is unable to shoot out of the shield generators.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

“Hand Carts” ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack’s cooldown.

Bile Titan sometimes does not take damage to the head.

Charger’s butt does not take damage from explosions.

Players may become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress.

Reinforcement may not be available for players who join a game in progress.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

“Raise Flag of Super Earth” objective does not show a progress bar.

Mission count in the Career tab is being reset to zero after every game restart.

Some weapons’ descriptions are out-of-date and don’t reflect their current design.