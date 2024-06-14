Elden Ring Shadow Of Erdtree Specs For PC Released

Written in an official blog spot, it was confirmed what the required specs are for the new DLC for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree. It is always good to have a good idea of the specs that are required for games or their expansions as it will help players get the best out of the experience overall. However, it is less fun when you find out you need to replace your PC if it is too old to run today’s systems. But, players should be set to play the new DLC without issues.

In the post was shared what the recommended operating environment was for the new DLC. First things first, the computer should have an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 5 3600X in terms of CPU, as well as 16GB RAM of memory. When it comes to the GPU, the specs that are suggested are: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB, or an Intel Arc A750 8GB.

The overall size of the DLC will be 16 GB, and is available for players to preload starting on June 19. With all that being said, we also know that PlayStation’s blog wrote up a post saying that there are “10+ full bosses and additional side bosses,” and “around one hundred new weapons.”

That is everything to know about the expected specs for the new Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC coming on June 21, 2024. Players will be able to get a copy of it through Steam, PLayStation, and also Xbox Series X/S