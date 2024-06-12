Fortnite’s Season 4 Festival Is Adding A PVP Mode With Metallica

Metalica is officially making their way to Fortnite – a mixture we didn’t think we would have going into the Fortnite Festival but here we are. The image shared shows Metalica on the stage, which is set to bring new guitars, new songs, and also skins to Fortnite Festival for players to be able to earn while playing this mode of the game.

However, there is more that is coming this month to Fortnite Fest as well. The brand new PvP mode which will allow players to try and be the last one standing in a face-off. A total of 16 players will be added into this match and a four-song setlist and after each song a total of four players will be eliminated from the match, all the way until the very last one standing.

Along with that, it will be harder than you think considering that while you can choose what instrument you would like to use, as well as the level of the difficulty, players will not be allowed to choose from songs from their library in the matches. Another thing is there will be a new option that allows you to send attacks toward enemies while jamming out in Fortnite Festival.

It will be challenging for players to make it to the very end of the matches, especially with not being able to use songs that they are used to, upon also being attacked by attacks by other members performing as well.

Fortnite is free-to-play on all platforms.