Fortnite Bringing In Metallica For Special Battle Stage Event

It’s honestly amazing how Epic Games has been able to keep Fortnite fresh and fun after all these years. Remember, all they did was steal a certain formula for battle royales from their competitor, and then they simply improved upon it by giving people skins of characters that they knew and loved alongside new modes of play. Then, they eventually added a campaign mode that continues today and then keeps washing and repeating the cycle! So, after all of that, what do they have left to offer players? How about some heavy metal epicness and a new battle mode featuring music? Does that sound enticing?

As part of the “Fortnite Festival” that starts tomorrow, Metallica is joining the game through both skins you can buy and songs you can get and play in the game. James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo will all have skins in the game, including alternative ones you can purchase. Regardless, if you’re a Metallica fan, this is your chance to jam in a way that you haven’t done before. But wait, that’s not all.

The music of Metallica is a key part of the festival, and you can get tracks like “The One,” “Enter Sandman,” “Fuel,” “Master of Puppets,” “Ride the Lightning,” “The Unforgiven,” and “Wherever I May Roam.” So, yeah, that’s a large lineup of tracks, and you definitely want to jam out to some of these as you play the modes, especially the car modes that recently opened up, just saying.

Is that not enough for you? Or do you need another reason to jam with Metallica? If so, then the “Battle Stage” mode is where you will be heading once the content drops. In this mode, sixteen players will be on a stage, and a track will play. No one will know which track is about to play, keeping everything equal. Your goal is to get the highest score on the song until you’re the last one standing.

That might sound easy, but playing a track is hard, especially when one of the ways to get tripped up is by getting attacked by other players! Epic Games even states that attacking is the best way to get ahead, even if you don’t know how to play the song that’s queued up.

No matter how you look at it, things are going to get very loud and heavy within the game when the festival opens. So jam out and let the sounds blast out of you!