Fortnite’s Developers Has Acknowledged The Pay-To-Win Car Skins

Fortnite has always been a free-to-play that allows players to spend their money on skins and others cosmetics. But now, there’s many other winning games other than the classic battle royale mode, now we have Fortnite Festival which is basically guitar hero for Fortnite, and also the newer Rocket Racing which is a racing mode within the game.

With the arrival of Rocket Racing, players can also purchase skins for their cars, decking them out and making them look cooler than the basic choices every players gets. However, Epic Games has just recently confessed to the car skins pay-to-win during Chapter 5 Season 3 of the Fortnite game, according to Insider Gaming. They said these skins will be pay-to-win until the next update too.

Cars have a lot to do with the current Fortnite season considering the theme is Mad Max, which is all about cars. But it is also making it to where players who don’t have cars with the car mods which are avaliable all over the map don’t stand a chance. Something that was noted in a TikTok video by a user named NickEh30 is that the free skins which players can unlock in the game have wide weakness areas where enemies can get into the passanger seat and shoot, but it is also talked about how the paid skins give you even more of an advantage.

The advantage is, some cars depending on their style have a smaller windshields, which then make it harder for players to try and shoot to kill the player which then makes it a pay-to-win experience. Epic Games have said that they are aware of this issue and that they have a “fix planned for an upcoming build.”