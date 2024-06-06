Pokemon GO Players Are Discussing A New Feature Being Added To The Game

Pokemon GO’s developers Niantic has been working hard on adding new features to the game, some being a hint and others not so much. Players weren’t happy at all with the brand new avatars that were updated as players characters began not even looking realistic and it is something that the developers have continued to leave alone.

Another update also contained new biomes which change depending on what location a player is in while catching a Pokemon, if a Pokemon is by the beach, the background will be the beach. However, a brand new update is underway where players will be able to share items with their party members when in a party.

So far, this new feature has gone live, making it where all party members now share incense and other items while in a party making it less expensive for the group overall to participate in events.

Something that players pointed out is how easy this will make leveling up hearts with players while being in parties together, but also makes events super convenient with families and friends who always play together as well. This is one update that players have actually given some positive thoughts to considering how helpful it actually is.

This will also help players who host raid groups as well, helping them get extra bouns rewards on top of the ones they already will have. Hopefully they will soon fix the avatars though. Pokemon GO is avaliable on all mobiles devices.