XDefiant Will Be Getting A Capture The Flag Mode

XDefiant has been receiving a lot of attention after its recent release after being in beta a while beforehand. Something that many free-to-play games contain many different game modes that players are able to switch between to get the most out of their experience. With XDefiant being newer, it only has a handful of different modes but we got news a new one is coming soon.

Overwatch, Call of Duty, and even Fortnite are all known for having Capture The Flag in their selection of different game modes. XDefiant’s season 1 update could be bringing Capture The Fled to the game, however, it isn’t confirmed. So far, this information was revealed in a now deleted tweet, that Ubisoft would be adding this as a new game mode within the Season 1 update.

This game mode is one that many love, especially with friends as it takes some serious teamwork to be able to carry the flag from one side of the map to the other succesfully without dropping it. This would be one that could really boost XDefiant even more. We will hopefully know soon if it is going to be added once the Season 1 patch notes are released.

XDefiant has recently had an update which can be read about here. For now, we all have to sit and wait for the next update for the game which will hopefully not be much longer and Season 1 will begin.