XDefiant Has Received A New Update, Patch Notes Y1S0.2

The Call of Duty look-alike, XDefiant that doesn’t like being compared to COD has officially released and it has been receiving a lot of attention. So far the game is being pretty successful and there hasn’t been many complaints overall that we’ve noticed. The game has received a brand new update that contain some changes to the social aspect of the game as well as some other

Below are the patch notes from the official blog for XDefiant.

Social

While in a party, we now display the most restrictive Crossplay setting among the party members, as it applies to the whole party. Also fixed an issue where party members with differing Crossplay settings couldn’t matchmake.

Fixed an issue with displaying incorrect player names on some Social screens.

Fixed a crash caused by spamming open/close View Party Invites, but who would even do that, calm down.

On consoles, Ubisoft Connect party invites could display as if they were coming from Xbox or PlayStation Network friends. Fixed that, along with some other weird invite-related things.

Miscellaneous

Fixed some missing terrain textures when players joined matches in progress on some maps.

Input-Based Matchmaking setting status now updates correctly after changing it on Xbox.

Fixed a thing on PS5 where people could sneak into places they shouldn’t via PS5 Activities.

Security improvements, various.

XDefiant is available n PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.