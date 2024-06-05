Summer Games Fest Will Be Centered Around Announcing Games

So many exciting things will be talked about this weekend.

The Summer Games Fest is this weekend and it is calling for a lot of excitement. Many gamers have been discussing what might have be announced at this event. Recently, a Q&A happened on Twitch where the event producer and host Geoff Keighley discussed a little bit what players can expect from the event this weekend.

This event will take place from June 7, at 2 pm PT, 5 pm ET, and 10 pm GMT. The host also stated that the event would run for a whole two hours. Below is some of what was said in the Twitch live seem according to VGC.

“One of the things you’ll see with the show this week is we really tried to programme some unexpected things, from smaller teams and independent studios, into the show as well, alongside some big blockbuster games and franchises that you will see in the show as well,” Keighley said.

“I think it’s going to be, generally, a little bit quieter this summer in terms of crazy new announcements and shocking surprises and things like that.”

“There will definitely be new announcements, but the show is largely focused on, I think, existing games that have new updates for fans, just in terms of level setting,” he added.

“[The] Game Awards has a lot of usually big surprises and big, new reveals. This show is very much, it’s largely focused on announced stuff. There are absolutely new game announcements throughout the show, but just to level set, it’s not all brand new stuff. It tends to be things that are coming out later this year.

“And there are things that we’ll announce that will come out later this year that haven’t been announced yet, but this is not a show that has a lot of like, you know, coming in 2026 or 2027, or teasers for games that are years and years out. I’m trying to think, every time is different, but that’s generally what I would say just in terms of expectation setting.”