Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Release on Xbox Consoles in August

The action-adventure game was released for PlayStation and PC in 2021.

In August, Ember Lab’s action-adventure title Kena: Bridge of Spirits was rated for Xbox Series X/S, meaning that it was only a matter of time before the game appeared on Microsoft consoles. Today, the developer announced that the game would be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S both physically and digitally on August 15. The game will retail for $39.99.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was initially released on September 21, 2021 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store. A Steam release followed on September 27, 2022.

Those playing the game on Xbox will snag some exclusive goodies, including pirate-themed Rot hats, a Golden Rot Skinn, and a unique Kena Staff. The Xbox Series X version will also have a physical Premium Edition, which will come packaged with a digital soundtrack and sticker sheet.

“We’re thrilled to bring the story of Kena to a new audience on Xbox platforms. As our debut game, Kena means a great deal to everyone at the studio and the team is excited to share Kena’s journey with more players – we really hope everyone enjoys meeting Kena and her Rot friends,” said Ember Lab COO Josh Grier in a statement.

A first-anniversary update for the title was released in September 2022, adding New Game+, individually equipable Charmstones, and a new outfit for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition.

During the 2021 DICE Awards, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Art Direction, Character, and Music Composition. The title won Indie Game of the Year at the SXSW Gaming Awards, as well as Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards in 2021.