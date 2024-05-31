Stolen Playdates Equaling $400,000 Found Outside Restaurant

The Playdate handheld is a interesting little contraption that is a tiny little device that fits into gamers hands, letting them enjoy some black and white games. This handheld is nothing like what PC handhelds are today but this device more so follows along the lines of a Game Boy. Sadly though, the company Panic just lost many of these consoles after they were stolen according to GameSpot.

The company behind the Playdate, Panic, shared on social media some pictures displaying that $400,000 where found outside of a random restaurant after they were stolen. However, the handhelds had no fanfare making it…really hard for them to survive. Panic also stated that all these handhelds were delivered to the wrong address before by FedEx, which is then when these the stealers got their hands on the consoles and made way with them.

The company then shared that in an upcoming podcast episode, one of the hosts said “Can we sell these as a limited edition? Playdate Hot.” After considering how burnt up the handhelds might be, or at least a little hot abd possibly melted after being outside for so long.

Panic also stated that some of the boxes of this handheld were already opened and missing, suggesting that some of them might have been sold already. Then saying, “it’s a crucial part of how we got these back.”

It is no lie that the company is probably disappointed by this issue and are probably working on how to fix it now, especially when this stock was probably needed to fill orders.”this was our best possible outcome, the result of lots of time and detective work,” before also saying “Ok fine, we enjoyed it.”