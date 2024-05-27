New LEGO Horizon Game Has A Lot To Be Said About It

LEGO has been rumored to be working on a brand new video game featuring Sony’s Horizon. The LEGO franchise already has many different games already made showcasing how amazing their creations are, especially with ones like the Harry Potter series, Marvel, and Star Wars which is one of their most recent ones to bring a new installment to. However, the LEGO games keep coming with new games for franchises that haven’t been done yet.

While this game is still just rumored to be in the works, it is rumored that the game will be based off of Horizon Forbidden West but with “realistic graphics.” The developers of previous LEGO games is TT Games which helped make the 2005 version of the LEGO Star Wars as well as others leading up to the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga collection as well. But the thing is, if this Horizon game is actually happening, it hasn’t been released who is making the game yet but it could very well be TT Games once again since they already have a total of 35 LEGO games in their catelog according to GameRant.

Over the years, LEGO games have improved a lot, having a lot more realistic graphics but with a LEGO style to it. If Horizon does get its own LEGO installment, we can expect it to look a lot like the series we already know and love, but with cute little LEGO characters and items laying around. Hopefully we will know more about this game soon.