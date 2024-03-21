The Sims Movie Coming from Loki Director Kate Herron

Margot Robbie is also involved, so we might have another Barbie on our hands.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a film version of The Sims is in the works with some pretty big names involved in the project.

Kate Herron, the director of Loki‘s first season, has been chosen to direct the film, also serving as co-writer alongside Briony Redmen. The two previously collaborated on an upcoming episode of Doctor Who, and Herron will also be directing an upcoming season two episode of The Last of Us.

Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap will spearhead the project. The actress runs the company alongside her husband Tom Ackerly, Josey McNamara, and Sophie Kerr, and LuckyChap has become a household name since the incredible success of the 2023 film Barbie. The film pulled in a whopping $1.4 billion worldwide.

Although The Sims has no concrete story, the same could be said of Barbie. Producers Roy Lee and Miri Yoon from Vertigo Entertainment will help craft a suitable narrative–the pair previously worked on the Lego movies and are currently hard at work on the Minecraft film adaptation.

According to THR, Electronic Arts “will also be involved in a creative and producing capacity.”

The Sims series began in 2000 and continues to be the pinnacle of life simulation games on the market. It has sold nearly 200 million copies worldwide and has appeared in the Guinness World Record books a number of times, winning “Most Expansion Packs for a Videogame Series” and “Best Selling PC Game Series” as of 2017. Combined, The Sims games have generated over $5 billion in sales.

It’s unclear when The Sims will hit theaters, but it looks like plenty is happening behind the scenes.