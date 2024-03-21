Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered to Launch in 2024

Last week, the Shadows of the Damned remake got a title: Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered. While no release date was confirmed and no platforms announced, fans were left eager to learn more. Now we know the game is coming in 2024 and will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Those lucky fans attending PAX East 2024, now running through March 24, will be able to try the game out with Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered‘s first playable demo at the NetEase Games booth.

Released in 2011, Shadows of the Damned remains one of the most beloved third-person shooters from the last decade. Produced by Shinji Mikami, the director of the first Resident Evil and Dino Crisis games, and written by Suda51, the brain behind No More Heroes and Lollipop Chainsaw, the action-adventure game has a signature style that many are excited to see reborn with updated graphics.

The title follows Mexican demon hunter Garcia Hotspur as he visits the City of the Damned to fight against the forces of evil to save his girlfriend Paula after she’s captured by Fleming, the Lord of Demons. The title was influenced largely by the UK punk rock band The Damned, who also donated some music to the original game.

Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2024. It can now be wishlisted on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store.