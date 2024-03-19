Final Fantasy XIV Will Have A New Currency On Xbox

Square Enix is launching an entirely new currency for Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox Series X|S.

As reported on Video Games Chronicle, the Xbox will see a new currency added only for Xbox Series X|S users, called FFXIV Coins.

This is the explanation Square Enix shared for the currency on the game’s official website:

“Payment for service fees and optional item purchases will require FFXIV Coins, which can be purchased from the Microsoft Store. Please purchase FFXIV Coins before using the Mog Station or FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Store.

After purchasing FFXIV Coins from the Microsoft Store, log into the Xbox Series X|S version of FINAL FANTASY XIV to have the purchased FFXIV Coins credited to your Square Enix Account. You will not be able to use the purchased FFXIV Coins until you log in, so please be sure to log in after purchasing FFXIV Coins.”

Now, if you already had a Final Fantasy XIV account and wanted to carry over your progress to the Xbox Series X|S, you can still do that. As long as you move your account successfully, your progress and purchases will carry over.

What if you do cross play across multiple platforms? You have the choice to buy items on the official Final Fantasy XIV website, to ensure that your purchases carry over. If you make those purchases on your Xbox Series X|S console, you have to buy FFXIV Coins to make said purchases. But it seems that those purchases made on Xbox Series X|S will still carry over to other platforms as long as you actively play on them.

So, this seems to be a system made just for the Xbox Series X|S version. Video Games Chronicle posits that this arrangement was made to handle monetization between Square Enix and Microsoft.

Unfortunately, this can create issues for people who play on multiple platforms. You may have some FFXIV Coins carried over from prior purchases, that you won’t be able to use with currency on other platforms to buy a single item for your account. Hopefully Microsoft and Square Enix recognize this as a potential issue, but it does seem more likely most players will stick to one platform and this won’t be a problem for them.

In any case, in other respects Xbox players will get the same experience. They also get the Expanded Free Trial, which allows them to play through Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood, until you reach level 70 for free.

After level 70 players have to pay a monthly subscription, but Microsoft has a special deal for Xbox players too. For a limited time, they can redeem the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Pack on Xbox Ultimate subscription. This will give you the game through Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood, without the 70 level cap. The promo period for the starter pack can change, but is currently set at Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 1:00 a.m. (PDT) until Friday, April 19, 2024.