Call of Duty Might Bring Back Capture The Flag

Call of Duty developers have teased that capture the flag just might be coming back to the game, which is a pretty popular and intense game that would be pretty cool to have back. Charlie Intel, which is a big writer and source for COD news, recently posted a thread on Reddit that then lead to the teasing of Capture the Flag returning to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

This subreddit let fans come to discuss what content they would like to see again in the COD franchise, which then opened up the door for someone to mention Capture the Flag, where Sledgehammer Games then replied with an eyes emoji, which comes across and teased to the content possibly coming back.

While this is a very tiny teaser to the possibility of the game coming back to COD, it very much so could be true since these sources are normally ones that can be trusted. Sledgehammer Games has not confirmed anything officially on whether or not Capture the Flag will actually return, but it definitely does seem it might be.

Capture the Flag hasn’t been included in the series in years, so this would be something really cool that both new and old players would enjoy, especially since it combines everyone’s favorite shooter and a fun mini-game.

Another thing to note is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is having a big new update happen in April, which then opens up the door even more to the game possibly getting added during it. Again, nothing is official yet.

Call of Duty is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.