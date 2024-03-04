Xbox Partner Preview Announced For March 6

Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled its Xbox Developer Direct to the public. With this stream, we received some updates on a few of the first-party Microsoft games coming out into the marketplace. Today, we’re getting word of the Xbox Partner Preview event that will take place on March 6, 2024, later this week. With this stream, we’ll get new updates and game reveals from various publishers.

The upcoming streaming event might not directly focus on exclusives, but these games will be slated to land on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and potentially even the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. We know there will be over a dozen titles at the event, and the broadcast will take about thirty minutes. We’ll receive new game announcements, updates, and gameplay footage during this time.

Some of the titles mentioned in the announcement on Xbox Wire include Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and The First Berserker: Khazan. Furthermore, we know that publishers Capcom, Nexon, and EA will be featured. While we can’t specifically state just what games these publishers might be bringing out, there is speculation about a Capcom game.

Earlier today, we reported on new evidence pointing towards Capcom gearing up to announce a Resident Evil 5 remake. So perhaps this will be an event where the developers would finally tease that this remake is in the works. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see what will appear during the Xbox Partner Preview event.

Again, this event will occur on March 6, 2024, at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET. From there, you can expect to watch it live on the official Xbox YouTube channel or the Xbox Twitch channel. For those of you who plan to co-stream the event, there is some bad news here. This stream is not set up to avoid any potential copyrighted music. So, you might have to deal with muting the stream for some of these announcements. It’s not ideal, but it’s a heads-up on what you might need to expect if you want to stream the event.

Lastly, we’re still waiting on the first wave of Xbox Game Pass titles to be unveiled for this month, so perhaps this streaming event will also share some insight into what new games are heading our way first for the subscription service.