Open Roads Has Been Delayed To March

If you were hopeful to see Open Roads land into the marketplace next month, then you’re out of luck. This upcoming adventure interactive movie game might have appealed to quite a few players since it was also set to release on Xbox Game Pass. But today, we’re finding out that the developer behind the game needs a bit more time to make some finer adjustments. As a result, the development team has pushed the game beyond February and will see a release on March 28, 2024, instead. That will also make the game release right alongside some other heavily anticipated game launches.

For those unaware, Open Roads is all about a mother and daughter going on a grand adventure. Upon discovering a secret cache of documents, the duo learns that their family history has a dark story just waiting to be unearthed. With plenty of puzzles to solve and clues to point toward a lost treasure, the two will embark on a road trip across the country. Again, this title might have been on plenty of players’ radars simply because it was also launching on the Game Pass subscription service. But, as Engadget reported, it looks like the developers need a bit more time with the game.

Initially, the Open Roads game was set to launch on February 22, 2024. But now it’s been moved to March 28, 2024, which should give the developers time to clear out some of the issues they are currently dealing with. That said, the game launch will put it against stiff competition. As the week prior, you’ll find games like Alone in the Dark, Dragon’s Dogma 2, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Rise of the Ronin launching.

But again, with Open Roads being an Xbox Game Pass launch title, you should have plenty of players who will at least give the game a chance. With that said, this mystery adventure title won’t be exclusive. You’ll find the game available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch platforms. For now, you’ll want to mark down the new release date for Open Roads, but in the meantime, you can check out a trailer for the upcoming game in the video we have embedded below. As for Xbox Game Pass, we’re still waiting for the first wave of next month’s game additions. However, a recent feature addition was released for those on the Xbox Insiders Program, which will help alert players about games leaving the service.