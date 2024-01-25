Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II Release Date Confirmed

Naughty Dog released Grounded to showcase the behind-the-scenes work that went into creating The Last of Us. It was a huge hit and drew back the curtain for players to see what goes into the making of a video game. So, with the launch of the more recent The Last of Us Part II Remastered, it was unveiled that another documentary video was coming. Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II will be yet another look at the creation of this game and the efforts Naughty Dog went through to ensure the game had a successful launch.

However, the confirmation of this documentary video didn’t come with an actual release date. Instead, the trailer highlighted that the documentary was coming post-launch of The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Well, today, the folks over at Naughty Dog officially confirmed that fans who want to look at the creation process for this upcoming game can do so on February 2, 2024. This video will be released for viewers on YouTube or through the downloadable patch for The Last of Us Part II Remastered.

We’ve also seen the trailer, which gives us a sneak peek of what we’re in store for. This should also be an interesting watch as it covers the game production during a time when the world was undergoing a pandemic. So you can see the thought process of developers who are uncertain of how the world might take up with a game based around a pandemic when the world itself is going through one. But that’s not the only ups and downs we’ll get to see, as there are even comments made on crunch and how it’s becoming more difficult for some to keep up with the idea of working through the game as much as possible to ensure it is ready for its launch.

This will certainly be one video to watch out for when it releases next month. Of course, this might be one of the last bits of content to enjoy for the franchise in a good while. We know that HBO’s second season of The Last of Us is in production, but we won’t see the season debut until sometime next month. Likewise, for fans of the games, we’re still waiting to see if a new installment is coming out from the folks over at Naughty Dog. Their last project based around the franchise was recently killed off, but it was set to be a live service experience rather than a continuation of the storyline from where The Last of Us Part II left off.