We acknowledge that not all of you will be interested in getting the Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy that Capcom has officially released today. But allow us to give you a brief glimpse into what this set of titles is like and why you should consider giving it a shot. Even if said games “aren’t your cup of tea.” First and foremost, these titles will have you playing as Apollo Justice, Athena Cykes, and Phoenix Wright as you attempt to save the world of law from corrupt forces across multiple countries. With three games to enjoy, that’s plenty of cases to dive into.

Plus, as Capcom noted in a special video and blog, the Apollo Justice Ace Attorney Trilogy has plenty of extras for you to enjoy:

“Take on additional casework with extra episodes that were previously released as DLC, dress for success with stylish and outlandish Wright Anything Agency costumes, find some fresh melodies to study law to in the Orchestra Hall, browse a massive Art Library with a wide range of pieces from concept art to new illustrations made just for this collection, and perform a few courtroom re-enactments with the Animation Studio!”

It’s true. Aside from the main cases within each game, you’ll have access to two special DLC cases that put further twists on everything that goes on within this world, including one that deals with “time travel” and a “killer whale!”

Here comes Justice! ⚖️



Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is out now on Switch, PS4, XB1, and PC! pic.twitter.com/0vQjUKgftl — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) January 25, 2024

But at its heart, this trilogy of titles focuses on its three main protagonists as they try to work their way through troubling cases that involve not only innocent people getting accused of crimes they didn’t commit but the willingness of others to go to extreme lengths to get the “verdict they desire.”

And for those who loved the original trilogy starring Phoenix Wright, you’ll be happy to know that several characters from those titles return to help save the day more than once.

One of the biggest benefits of this modern porting is that the game’s graphics have been overhauled to fit next-gen systems. That means they’ll look incredible and crisp as you enjoy them no matter the system you’re on.

The hope that many fans have with this trilogy is that it has enough success to warrant Capcom making another game. A cliffhanger at the end of the trilogy has left fans hungry for more for several years, and Capcom has said the franchise isn’t ending. This trilogy may be the gateway to something new!