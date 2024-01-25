Final Fantasy VII Advent Children Getting Theatrical Run Next Month

UPDATE

If you ever wished to know how big the 7th mainline entry in Square Enix’s beloved RPG series was, you need only look at the fact that it was so huge that it made a 3D movie that acted as an epilogue to the main storyline. Final Fantasy VII Advent Children may not have been the best movie ever, but it was the world’s first true introduction to an upgraded 3D look for Cloud, Sephiroth, Tifa, etc. Why are we bringing this up now? Well, because with the arrival of the second part of the “remake saga,” Square Enix is dropping the director’s cut of the film in US theaters next month, and they’ll have new information for the game alongside it!

Like what? Well, as you can see in the tweet below, the movie’s arrival will also herald some new gameplay videos from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and you’ll even get some interviews with some of the game’s execs, including Tetsuya Nomura!

FF7 Advent Children Complete comes to US theaters on February 21 – 22 with bonus interviews before the film! #FF7R



– History of FF7

– FF7 Rebirth gameplay

– New Interview with Nomura, Kitase & Hamaguchi on FF7 Rebirth and the FF7 Remake project! pic.twitter.com/iyNjcJemIp — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 23, 2024

Nomura is key in linking this all together because he has already confirmed that the movie will tie into the remake saga in certain ways. In the original 2020 title, there were three “beings” that seemed to replicate the “followers” of Sephiroth that appeared in the movie, and there are more teases to come, apparently.

For those who never saw the film, it starts a period of time after the events of the main game. Cloud is not doing his best mentally, and the world is starting to fall victim to a mysterious sickness. Eventually, it’s revealed that certain people are trying to resurrect Sephiroth, and they eventually succeed in doing that.

Cloud has to unlock new powers and worth with his friends to defeat him and others to save the planet once again. The movie was known not just for its iconic imagery but also for its battle sequences that really highlighted the characters, and they have been replicated in multiple places to this day.

How it’ll connect to the remake saga titles beyond visual references is unknown, but Tetsuya Nomura clearly has a plan in place for this. Plus, we know that Sephiroth is trying to “rewrite his fate,” which indicates that he knows plenty about the future and the “two lives” he’s lived in it.

All in all, it makes for an exciting time for fans of the game and its feature film!

The director’s cut of Final Fantasy VII Advent Children will arrive in US theaters on February 21st and 22nd.