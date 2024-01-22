Does Capcom Have Plans For Future Ace Attorney Titles?

If you don’t know, we’re just a few days away from the release of the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy remaster. This set of games brings together the fourth, fifth, and sixth mainline entries in the saga together for the first time via the RE Engine that Capcom has been using for a while. By doing this, they’re giving this trilogy an updated look and giving players who didn’t play the original titles on Nintendo DS or 3DS the chance to enjoy them. But longtime franchise fans are wondering what comes next for the franchise. If anything comes at all.

The franchise was released on the Game Boy Advance, DS, and 3DS before eventually having the first trilogy remastered and ported to many other systems, which is what the second trilogy will do. That first remastered trilogy was a hit, leading to the updating and porting of a certain non-localized title from the series a few years later. But with this new trilogy, all the mainline games will have been ported, so what’s next for Capcom to do with the series?

In an interview with 4Gamer, producer Kenichi Hashimoto answered that question in a vague yet optimistic way:

“There’s nothing I can tell you at the moment, but we’ve certainly gained knowledge about making adventure games with RE Engine. However, Ace Attorney will never end as a series, so in that sense I hope you’ll look forward to hearing more news.”

The phrase to pay attention to here is “nothing I can tell you at the moment.” That’s not a denial that no games are in the works right now, but rather that he can’t speak to anything. Also, for fans of Miles Edgeworth and his spinoff games, Capcom is aware that fans want his titles updated and re-released, too.

But in the context of the mainline entries, it’s entirely possible that we could get a 7th entry. For those unaware, a huge cliffhanger was given to fans at the end of the 6th entry, which is in the new trilogy, teasing that at least one more story is left to be had.

Plus, it should be noted that the franchise was meant to be “only a trilogy” and was written as such. But the franchise became so popular that it started anew in 2007 with the first title starring Apollo Justice.

Whatever Capcom’s plans, fans are going to be waiting eagerly for some good news.