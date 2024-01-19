Bethesda Officially Reveals The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road

After the early leak, here's what we actually know about The Elder Scrolls Online's latest expansion.

Yesterday, we reported on early leaks for what’s coming next to The Elder Scrolls Online. Now, we know the leak was largely correct, but didn’t really reveal anything tangible at all. Today we can report on Bethesda’s official announcements.

So yes, the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online is called Gold Road. It will be released on June 3, 2024 on PC, across Steam, Epic Games Store, and Mac. It will then release on June 18, 2024, simultaneously on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. There are several bundles available, and other bonuses if you pre-order. You can read about the different editions here.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road revolves around the reappearance of a mysterious figure, named Ithelia. She is the Daedric Prince of Paths, and in this story, the Forgotten Prince. As Ithelia reappears, her followers, including the previously introduced Torvesard, are wreaking havoc. This entire new campaign is about uncovering this mystery.

This whole act plays out in the West Weald, described by Bethesda as “a region situated on the borders of Cyrodiil, the Gold Coast, and Valenwood.” This part of Tamriel is an independent kingdom ruled by the Colovian Count Calantius and allied with Imperial forces. However, the Count faces a sudden crisis when the Valenwood jungles start taking over his share of the land. Of course, this all ultimately ties back to Ithelia.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road also introduces an incredible new ability that’s clearly designed to get those old players to come back. Scribing allows you to manipulate how magic works itself, by customizing your magic abilities.

The idea is that you use Grimoires to modify the magical skill lines that you already have. Each Grimoire has a primary, secondary, and tertiary script, meaning a single ability can come with as much as three side effects to benefit you and your allies, or harm your enemies.

To access and master Scribing you have to play The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road, and join people working for the Mages Guild in one of their quests. This quest will definitely be worth it, because scribing will allow you to modify your current skill set, by making use of Skill Styles.

More than giving you new things to do, The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road promises to allow you to change your character, and that’s more than enough reason for veteran players to bounce back in.

You can watch the official trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road below.