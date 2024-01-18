Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Has A Release Date

Ninja Theory gained quite a following when they delivered Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice back in 2017. The game was set up as an action-adventure game where players followed a female Pict warrior named Senua. Dealing with psychosis, Senua is forced to endure a harsh world filled with horrors to fight back and puzzles to solve. That initial game captivated audiences worldwide; fortunately, we’re not done with Senua quite yet. If you enjoyed that first game, you know a sequel has been in the works. Unveiled back in 2019, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II has been in development. Of course, the big change since the first installment is that Microsoft has picked up Ninja Theory.

So, this upcoming sequel installment has already been confirmed to be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We’ve only seen small snippets of the game since it was first unveiled. We know that this game will once again continue the third-person action-adventure gameplay, much like the first installment. Likewise, we knew that this upcoming game would revamp the fighting system, but beyond combat, we can likely expect plenty of puzzle-solving as well. Leading into the Xbox Developer Direct, Microsoft confirmed that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II would be one of the games featured.

During the video stream, we got a new look at the game and behind-the-scenes of the upcoming installment. Players will follow Senua as she fights back the Vikings that once raided her village. However, along the way, you’ll continue to meet new characters to help aid you during the adventure. Likewise, the developers continue to dive further into the psychosis. Likewise, as mentioned, you’ll find a new combat system. The developers strive to ensure Senua doesn’t feel like an overpowered hero. Instead, Senua should go into battle and fight for survival. Players will feel like Senua just barely makes it through the fight.

Fortunately, we can still expect the upcoming Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II this year. The developers noted that they are in the final months of development. Fortunately, you can continue that journey with Senua soon. It’s been noted that we’ll get our hands on Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II on May 21, 2024. When the game is released into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the Game Pass subscription service. In the meantime, if you missed out on the Xbox Developer Direct, you can check out the entire stream event below.