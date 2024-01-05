Industry Insider Claims Xbox Direct Is Coming This Month

Microsoft might be looking to get things rolling in terms of marketing their Xbox content. A new industry insider report has suggested an Xbox Direct is being held this month. That has some fans wondering just what might be up Microsoft’s sleeves this time. Of course, since this is just an industry insider report, there’s nothing official we can point to just yet. However, if proven to be true, we might hear something as early as next week.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that an industry insider on Reddit named Zantorn is claiming an Xbox Direct is coming during the week of January 14, 2024. Hopefully, That should bring in plenty of new updates on some of the games we expect to see this year. Likewise, it might also open up some details on the games currently being supported from last year. After all, Starfield has an expansion in the works, so that could be one of the featured titles set to take center stage during this showcase event.

Meanwhile, some might be more skeptical. After all, there is no shortage of rumors and supposed industry insiders. But others have pointed out that Zantorn has made reports in the past about other showcase events across the board, whether it was Xbox, Nintendo, or PlayStation. So, there could be some truth behind this industry insider’s claim. Still, it’s best to hold off any excitement until Microsoft steps up and makes an official public statement regarding a showcase or Xbox Direct event.

Likewise, that might excite some fans to see if there is a new shadow drop during the Xbox Direct. If you recall, last year, we saw Hi-Fi Rush unveiled to the masses during one of these events. What took fans by surprise was not only did this game get unveiled at the showcase event, but it was later dropped on Xbox Game Pass that day. So, there are some hopeful players out there who are eager to see if we see a similar reveal happen this year.

For now, it’s purely a waiting game to see if Microsoft has any surprises for fans of the Xbox, PC, and Game Pass subscription platforms. I’m sure there are plenty of fans out there who are just hoping to see some updates on past game reveals. Not to mention, there are also fans waiting to see if Xbox Game Pass will start seeing Activision Blizzard titles get added into the mix.